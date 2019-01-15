Chelsea midfielder looks ahead to Arsenal clash

Chelsea midfielder Matteo Kovacic says he is working hard ahead of the forthcoming clash with Arsenal.

The Blues travel to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners in the Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League this weekend.

On-loan Real Madrid man Kovacic posted on social media to share a photo and tweet indicating that preparations for the London derby are in full swing at Chelsea’s Cobham training based.

He wrote: “Next stop #Arsenal #workworkworkworkwork.”

Kovacic has played in 19 of Chelsea’s 22 Premier League games so far this season.