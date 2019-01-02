Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic’s previous playing career in England

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic is no stranger to English football.

The £57.6m arrival, who has rejoined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 season, has been on the books of another English club.

Pulisic, aged 20, previously played for Brackley Town for a season.

He moved to the UK with his family as a six-year-old after his mother, Karen, was given an opportunity to work abroad as part of a teaching exchange.

The Pulisic family made the small village of Tackley, eight miles north of Oxford, their home for a year.

Christian, who turned seven shortly after arriving in the UK, joined the ranks of nearby Brackley Town, whose first team currently play in the National League North.

Brackley play at a St James’ Park but, with a capacity of 3,500 (of which 300 is seated), it is significantly smaller than the one Pulisic can expect to visit with Chelsea next season.

Pulisic, who grew up supporting Manchester United, reportedly got the bug for football during his year in England. He was already a soccer player at the time of his move, but his love for the game grew significantly in his new surroundings.

His father, Mark, told The Guardian: “It was only one year, but it you look back it was what propelled him into playing the game.

“Christian went and played for a nearby club team called Brackley Town. The coach, Robin Walker, was a real influence, and we’re still friends to this day.

“Christian went to play in tournaments and really fell in love, became obsessed with the sport. He played every day at school and after school, going out into the playground and kicking the ball around with kids of any age.”