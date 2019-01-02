Chelsea sign Christian Pulisic

Chelsea have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

The USA international, aged 20, has joined the Blues for a fee of £57.6m.

But Pulisic will return to Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the current season and only link-up with his new club in the summer.

The transfer was confirmed by the Bundesliga leaders this morning. At the time of writing, Chelsea are yet to comment on the deal.

A statement from the German club read: “BVB have agreed a transfer for Christian Pulisic Chelsea FC with immediate effect.

“Chelsea, in turn, will lend the 20-year-old to BVB until the end of the season.”

Pulisic has played for Dortmund since February 2015, when he joined as a 16-year-old. He broke into the first-team just over a year later and has since clocked up more than 100 appearances and 15 goals for the club.

His move to Stamford Bridge will not be his first experience of English football. The American starlet previously played for Brackley Town as a seven-year-old while living in the UK for a year.

He has 23 caps and nine goals for the US national team.