Chelsea star breaks social media silence to celebrate milestone

Chelsea’s players have been very quiet on social media in the wake of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last night.

The one Blues star who was willing to pop his head above the parapet was midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who wanted to acknowledge a personal milestone.

Fabregas, aged 31, made his 500th appearance in English football against the Saints.

The Spain international made 303 appearances for Arsenal between 2003 and 2011. Since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2014, he has made 197 appearances.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “500 games in English football, the best and most competitive football in the world, what a ride it has been! A proper dream come true to reach these numbers. Another proud moment in my career.

“I will see you all at the Bridge on Saturday.”