Chelsea star denies rumours he’ll be first openly gay Premier League player

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has posted on Twitter to deny rumours that he is open to become the Premier League’s first openly gay player.

The England international felt the need to publicly addressed speculation about his sexuality in a tweet posted last night.

Loftus-Cheek, aged 22, said any fellow professional who came out as gay would have his full support, but indicated that a rumour he was about to do so was wide of the mark.

He said: “Any player who came out as gay, they’d have my full support and respect 👊🏾. But the rumour isn’t true.”