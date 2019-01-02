Chelsea star jokes about tapping up Christian Pulisic

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joked that he brokered a deal to bring Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues announced this morning that they have agreed a deal to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £57.6m.

Batshuayi took to social media this afternoon to share a photo of him alongside the USA international during his loan spell at Dortmund last season.

The Belgium international, who is currently on loan at Valencia, branded himself as “Agent Michy.”.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Happy for you bro.”