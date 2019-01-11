Chelsea stars bid farewell to Cesc Fabregas
Chelsea players have been posting on social media to say goodbye to midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
The Spain international, aged 31, completed a transfer to French club Monaco this evening.
Fabregas has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Ligue 1 side. He skippered the Blues in their FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest last weekend in what proved to be his final appearance for the club.
Here’s what his former team-mates had to say about his departure and his new challenge.
All the best for your future bro! 💙🙏🏾 @cesc4official #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/SzlNtCWl94
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 11, 2019
A lot of good moments by your side @cesc4official , and a lot of trophies too. Thanks for your huge help in my new stage in England. I wish you and your family all the best. We'll miss you bro! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GcPOrOv9l6
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 11, 2019