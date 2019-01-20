Chelsea striker tweets to kill transfer rumour
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has taken to social media to reject rumours he is on the verge of signing for Monaco.
The Belgium international has had his season-long loan at Valencia terminated and is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge again before the end of the transfer window.
Everton have been linked with a £40m bid for the 25-year-old.
But Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri tweeted to say that the Blues forward had travelled to Monaco today to complete a move to the Ligue 1 side.
Batshuayi responded to make it clear that he is currently in Brussels.
Lol…. Well dont tweet again then. #sentfrombrusselswithmyiphone 👋🏾 https://t.co/wNF9OuO59n
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 20, 2019