Chelsea vs Man Utd in FA Cup fifth round

Holders Chelsea have been drawn against Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup fifth round ties.

The Blues, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 yesterday evening, will face United, who won 1-3 at Arsenal last Friday in their fourth round tie.

The tie will be played at Stamford Bridge over the weekend of February 15-18.

Elsewhere, Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn to play away against the winners of the replay between Middlesbrough and Newport County.

Giant-killers AFC Wimbledon, who beat West Ham United 4-2 in the fourth round, face Millwall, who beat Everton.

Barnet – the lowest-ranked side left in the draw – face an away trip to Swansea City if they can overcome Brentford in their reply.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full

1 Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

3 Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

4 Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

5 Chelsea v Manchester United

6 Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford

7 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County