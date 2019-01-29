Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Cardiff lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Cardiff City.

Arsenal team to play Cardiff

📋 Here's our team news for tonight's game! 🔙 @MesutOzil1088 returns to the starting XI

🌟 @LacazetteAlex and @Aubameyang7 pair up in attack

🇺🇾 @LTorreira34 also starts #️⃣ #ARSCAR — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 29, 2019

Mesut Ozil makes a rare start for Arsenal in this evening’s game.

There are changes at the back where Laurent Koscielny (bruised jaw) and Sokratis are both absent due to injury.

Coach Unai Emery makes seven changes to the side defeated by Manchester United in last Friday’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi and Ozil all come in.

They replace Petr Cech, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Koscielny, Sokratis, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi.

Starting XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Cardiff team to play Arsenal

In the game in which club record signing Emiliano Sala should have made his debut, it is another January signing – on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse – who leads the line.

Manager Neil Warnock makes three changes to the side beaten by Newcastle United last time out.

Harry Arter, Aron Gunnarsson and Bobby Decordova-Reid return.

They replace Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Victor Camarasa and Junior Hoilett.

Starting XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Bennett, Arter, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Paterson, Decordova-Reid