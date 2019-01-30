Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Chelsea lineups – Higuain starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Bournemouth vs Chelsea game in the Premier League.

Bournemouth team to play Chelsea

📰 Headline #BOUCHE team news ahead of our @premierleague game against @ChelseaFC at Vitality Stadium. 🔘 Wilson, Lerma miss out

🔘 Stanislas, Surman start

🔘 Solanke, Mepham on bench Listen live 📻: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/pqekhVeexc — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 30, 2019

Bournemouth make two changes to the side that started against West Ham United last time out.

Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas come into the starting XI.

They replace Mario Lerma and Callum Wilson.

Recent signing Dominic Solanke is a surprise inclusion on the bench against the club where he came through the youth ranks. He had been expected to be out of action until February.

Another new arrival, Chris Mepham, is also among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Boruc, Clyne, Steve Cook, Ake, Smith, Surman, Gosling, Brooks, Stanislas, Fraser, King

Chelsea team to play Bournemouth

This is your Chelsea team to play Bournemouth! 💪#BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/jor5gZbKhx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 30, 2019

Chelsea hand a Premier League debut to recent signing Gonzalo Higuain.

The on-loan Juventus striker is one four players retained by coach Maurizio Sarri from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Matteo Kovacic also keep their places.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Pedro and Eden Hazard all come into the team.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard