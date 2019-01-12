Confirmed Team News: Brighton vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Brighton vs Liverpool game in the Premier League.

Brighton team to play Liverpool

🔢 Here's how Albion line up for today's @premierleague match against @LFC at the Amex Stadium… 🇨🇲 @GaetanBong for Bernardo the only change from Albion's last @premierleague line-up. 📲 Matchday Live presented by @SnickersUKcom#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/34z0FhtYoK — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 12, 2019

Brighton make one change to the side that started their last Premier League game against West Ham United.

Gaetan Bong returns to the starting XI in place of Bernardo.

Starting XI: Button, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Locadia, Murray

Liverpool team to play Brighton

#BHALIV team news. The Reds to take on @OfficialBHAFC… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2019

Jurgen Klopp is forced to deploy Fabinho at centre-back due to his defensive injury crisis.

Joel Matip (fractured collarbone) returned to training this week, but is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Dejan Lovren (hamstring) joins Joe Gomez (ankle) on the sidelines, so defensive midfielder Fabinho is in central defence today. The defensive midfielder has operated at right-back for his former clubs.

There are two changes to the side that started the last Premier League game against Manchester City.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho replace James Milner and Lovren.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino