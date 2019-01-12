Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Newcastle lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Newcastle United game in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Newcastle

Here is our starting 11 to play Newcastle today! 👊#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/58kGvT7jwG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes three changes to the side beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek.

Centre-back David Luiz, midfielder Matteo Kovacic and winger Pedro Rodriguez, who returns from his hamstring layoff, come into the team.

They replace Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Bayern Munich transfer target is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, David Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Newcastle team to play Chelsea

Putting aside the second-string side that were held by Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, Newcastle make three changes to the side that started the last Premier League game against Manchester United.

Florent Lejeune, Ciaran Clark and Sean Longstaff come into the starting XI.

They replace Fabian Schär, the injured Paul Dummett and Mo Diame.

Jonjo Shelvey is still sidelined due to injury.

Starting XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu, Ayoze, Rondon