Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday lineups – Higuain starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday tie in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chelsea team to play Sheffield Wednesday

📝 @G_Higuain starts for the Blues! In full, here's how we line up this evening… #CHESWE pic.twitter.com/MJRvHKdwRh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2019

Chelsea’s new signing Gonzalo Higuain makes his debut against Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Argentina international signed on loan from Juventus last week.

Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi also starts, despite handing in a transfer request last week in an effort to force through a transfer to Bayern Munich.

There are eight changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Only Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley keep their places in Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI.

Starting XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Ampadu, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Higuain, Hudson-Odoi

Sheffield Wednesday team to play Chelsea

📋 And here's how the Owls line-up at Stamford Bridge for this evening's @EmiratesFACup fourth round clash, in association with @Ladbrokes #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/fBYIxFgDkv — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 27, 2019

Sheffield Wednesday make two changes to the side that beat Wigan Athletic last time out.

Joey Pelupessy and Jordan Thorniley come into the side to face Chelsea.

They replace Michael Hector and Marco Matias.

Starting XI: Westwood, Palmer, Fox, Pelupessy, Fletcher, Bannan, Thorniley, Lees, Reach, Boyd, Hutchinson