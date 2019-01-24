Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Spurs (Carabao Cup semi-final second leg)

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team to play Spurs

New signing Gonzalo Higuain was not registered in time to feature in this game.

Coach Maurizio Sarri makes three changes to the side beaten by Arsenal last weekend.

Emerson Palmieri, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud come into the team.

Marcos Alonso, Matteo Kovacic and Willian drop out.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Spurs team to play Chelsea

Tottenham welcome back Moussa Sissoko (groin) from injury, but Lucas Moura is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

There are five changes to the side that beat Fulham last weekend.

Into the starting lineup come goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Sissoko.

They replace Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose and the injured Dele Alli (hamstring).

Spurs are also without Harry Kane (ankle), who scored the only goal of the first leg, and Heung-min Son (international duty).

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Llorente