Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Leicester lineups
Here is the confirmed team news as Premier League leaders Leicester City return to action against Leicester City.
Liverpool team to play Leicester
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2019
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that started against Crystal Palace a week-and-a-half ago.
Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum come into the starting XI.
They replace Fabinho and the suspended James Milner.
Starting XI: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Leicester team to play Liverpool
The Foxes team to face Liverpool at Anfield
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 30, 2019
Leicester City make three changes for this evening’s trip to Liverpool.
Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan and Harvey Barnes drop out of the side beaten 4-3 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.
They are replaced by Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and James Maddison.
Harry Maguire has recovered from the injury he sustained at Molineux and starts.
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Albrighton, Mendy, Ndidi, Gray, Maddison, Vardy