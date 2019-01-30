Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Leicester lineups

Here is the confirmed team news as Premier League leaders Leicester City return to action against Leicester City.

Liverpool team to play Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that started against Crystal Palace a week-and-a-half ago.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum come into the starting XI.

They replace Fabinho and the suspended James Milner.

Starting XI: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Leicester team to play Liverpool

The Foxes team to face Liverpool at Anfield 👥#LivLei pic.twitter.com/qrUbOw06sr — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 30, 2019

Leicester City make three changes for this evening’s trip to Liverpool.

Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan and Harvey Barnes drop out of the side beaten 4-3 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They are replaced by Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans and James Maddison.

Harry Maguire has recovered from the injury he sustained at Molineux and starts.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Albrighton, Mendy, Ndidi, Gray, Maddison, Vardy