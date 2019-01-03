Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Liverpool team news – De Bruyne on the bench, Milner starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s crunch match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Man City team to play Liverpool

Here we go! ⚽️ City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero Subs | Muric, Walker, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus Presented by @haysworldwide 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/Nd3GwZ0BnC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 3, 2019

Kevin De Bruyne is passed fit enough for a place on the Manchester City bench.

The Belgium international returned to training yesterday following the muscle injury that forced him to miss last weekend’s win over Southampton.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that beat the Saints.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane come into the starting lineup.

They replace Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez.

Starting XI: Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Liverpool team to play Man City

James Milner returns for table-topping Liverpool.

The vice-captain has missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem.

Captain Jordan Henderson is also back in the only other change to the side that thrashed Arsenal last time out.

They replace Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane