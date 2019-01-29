Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Burnley lineups – Pereira starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Burnley.

Man Utd team to play Burnley

Andreas Pereira, who has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford this month, makes a rare Premier League start for Manchester United.

Juan Mata – another player who has not been a regular under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – also starts.

And Romelu Lukaku is rewarded for his excellent showing against Arsenal in last Friday’s FA Cup tie by keeping his place.

There are five changes to the side that beat the Gunners.

David De Gea, Phil Jones, Pereira, Mata, Marcus Rashford come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Pereira, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku

Burnley team to play Man Utd

Putting aside the team thrashed by Manchester City in the FA Cup last weekend, Burnley boss Sean Dyche names the same XI that started against Watford in their last Premier League game.

Robbie Brady is absent from the squad due to the injury he picked up against City.

Starting XI: Heaton, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood