Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Chelsea lineups – Hudson-Odoi starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino makes seven changes to the second-string side that started at Tranmere Rovers last Friday night.

Star striker Harry Kane is among those to return to the starting XI.

As Pochettino had suggested during yesterday’s press conference, Paulo Gazzaniga starts in goal.

Erik Lamela returns from illness to take a place on the bench.

Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura is ruled out due to the knee injury he picked up at Prenton Park.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane (C)

Chelsea team to play Spurs

Chelsea hand a start to Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old – reportedly the subject of an improved £35m bid from the Bundesliga giants today – keeps his place from the side that started the FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.

He is one of only three players to do so, with Maurizio Sarri making eight changes to the weakened side that start last weekend.

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta (C), Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi