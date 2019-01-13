Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Man Utd lineups – Vertonghen starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Spurs vs Man Utd game at Wembley.

Spurs team to play Man Utd

Jan Vertonghen returns from injury to partner Toby Alderweireld at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur’s defence.

He replaces Davinson Sanchez in one of three changes to the side that started the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea in midweek.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and left-back Ben Davies also come into the team.

Paulo Gazzaniga and Danny Rose drop out.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Man Utd team to play Spurs

🔔 Your #MUFC team to face Spurs 🔔 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2019

Putting aside the FA Cup win over Reading, Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes to the side that started the last Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Right-back Ashley Young and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard come into the starting XI.

They replace Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata.

Paul Pogba has shaken off the knock he picked up against the Magpies, which delayed his involvement in the warm weather training camp in Dubai last week, and starts this afternoon.

Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial