Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Watford lineups – Son starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Tottenham vs Watford clash in the Premier League.

Tottenham team to play Watford

Heung-min Son comes straight back into the Tottenham starting lineup following his return from the Asian Cup.

His inclusion is one of three changes to the side that started the last Premier League game against Fulham.

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko also come in.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Erik Lamela and Dele Alli.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Llorente

Watford team to play Tottenham

🚨 Team news is in! 🚨 3⃣ changes from our last @premierleague line-up v Burnley. ➡ Janmaat, Cathcart, Hughes

⬅ Femenía, Kabasele, Sema#TOTWAT pic.twitter.com/JMOnIVCRQ4 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 30, 2019

Watford makes three changes to the side that started their last Premier League game against Burnley.

Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart and Will Hughes all come into the starting lineup.

They replace Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele and Ken Sema.

Starting XI: Foster, Janmaat, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas, Hughes, Cleverley, Capoue, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney