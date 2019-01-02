Crystal Palace end interest in Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke

Crystal Palace have pulled out of a planned attempt to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke this month.

The Eagles were keen to sign the England Under-21 international on loan for the rest of the season. Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the south London club’s interest in signing Solanke as recently Sunday.

But Palace have now ended their interest in the former Chelsea starlet.

That decision not to press ahead with the deal was clearly not made the manager, who could not hide his disappointment and indicated that Solanke wanted to make the move to Selhurst Park.

Speaking in his press conference after his side’s 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening, Hodgson confirmed that Solanke is no longer a target.

He said: “Unfortunately it is a club decision.

“It turns out there were complications and the club decided it wasn’t the right moment to do it.

“He had made his mind up in our favour, but it didn’t work out… But you accept these things as a manager.”

The BBC reports that the Palace hierarchy were concerned about a muscle injury that has prevented the 21-year-old from being available for selection in recent weeks.

Solanke has been struggling for regular playing time since moving to Anfield in 2017 and has not played a single minute of first-team football so far this season..