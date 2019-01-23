David Beckham joins former Man Utd team-mates as Salford City owner

David Beckham has bought a 10 per cent stake in Salford City to join his fellow Class of 92 members as co-owners of the non-league club.

The former England captain has bought shares in the National League side. He joins former Manchester United team-mates Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, along with businessman Peter Lim, as shareholders in the club.

Beckham’s investment makes the former United stars the majority shareholders, reducing Lim’s stake to 40 per cent.

The ex-United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain player said: “It is a proud moment for me to join Peter and the Class of 92 lads as an owner of Salford City.

“It’s a really special club and a special group of people.

“My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways, so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling.

“Salford City has achieved so much success in a short space of time, the fans are incredible and I am really excited to be spending more time in Salford again.”

You can see Beckham discussing the deal, which is subject to FA approval, in the video below.