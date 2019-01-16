David De Gea reveals his great affection for Arsenal shirt

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has revealed he cherishes an Arsenal shirt worn by goalkeeper Petr Cech.

In the wake of Cech’s announcement that he will retire at the end of the season, De Gea shared a photo of the match-worn shirt on social media.

He wrote: “I keep with great affection @petrcech shirt. Without a doubt one of the best keepers in the history of the @premierleague. We’ll miss you!!”

De Gea’s memento is the Arsenal goalkeeper’s shirt from 2016/17, Cech’s first season at the Emirates Stadium. It is likely that is the shirt he wore for the game between Arsenal and United on May 7, 2017.