Dele Alli ‘gutted’ over hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli says he is gutted after being ruled out until March with a hamstring injury.

The England international, aged 22, suffered a hamstring strain in the closing stages of last weekend’s 1-2 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

After Spurs confirmed this evening that Alli will be sidelined for six weeks, the attacking midfielder took to social media to vow that he would work hard to return to action as quickly as possible.

He said: “Gutted. I will do everything in my power to return as quick as possible. Thank you for all the messages.”