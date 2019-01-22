Dele Alli ruled out until March

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been ruled out until March with the hamstring injury he sustained against Fulham last weekend.

The England international scored but later limped out of the 1-2 win at Craven Cottage.

Alli grabbed his hamstring as he chased a loose ball in the 86th minute. He stayed down and had to be substituted.

Scans have now confirmed that the injury was as serious as it looked. Spurs said in a statement that the injury will sideline Alli until early March.

It means that Mauricio Pochettino will be without both Alli and Harry Kane for next six weeksn.

Alli, aged 22, will miss six Premier League games, including the north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley on March 2.

He will also be sidelined for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund in February, and faces an uphill battle to be back in time for the second leg on March 5.