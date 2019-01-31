Denis Suarez declares himself proud to be a Gunner
Arsenal’s new loan signing Denis Suarez has taken to social media to declare his pride at joining the club.
The 25-year-old Barcelona player has signed for the Gunners for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.
Shortly after the move was confirmed by Arsenal, Suarez posted on Twitter to say “hola” to his new club.
The tweet was accompanied by a video graphic that reads: “Proud to be a Gunner.”
According to Barca, Arsenal have an option to make Suarez’s signing a permanent transfer, so he could yet be a Gunner beyond the current season.
Hola @Arsenal 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/OByJCj49MF
— Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) January 31, 2019