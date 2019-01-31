Denis Suarez declares himself proud to be a Gunner

Arsenal’s new loan signing Denis Suarez has taken to social media to declare his pride at joining the club.

The 25-year-old Barcelona player has signed for the Gunners for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign.

Shortly after the move was confirmed by Arsenal, Suarez posted on Twitter to say “hola” to his new club.

The tweet was accompanied by a video graphic that reads: “Proud to be a Gunner.”

According to Barca, Arsenal have an option to make Suarez’s signing a permanent transfer, so he could yet be a Gunner beyond the current season.