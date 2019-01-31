Denis Suarez’s Arsenal squad number confirmed

Arsenal’s new loan signing Denis Suarez will wear the number 22 shirt.

The club announced Suarez’s squad number this afternoon, a couple of hours after his arrival from Barcelona was confirmed.

He was also wear his full name – Denis Suarez – on the back of his shirt.

One-cap Spain international Suarez wore number 6 at parent club Barca and his Twitter handle is @DenisSuarez6.

He had previously worn number 18 at Villarreal, number 17 at Sevilla and number 36 at Manchester City.

Arsenal’s number 22 shirt was last worn by misfit striker Yaya Sanogo and has been vacant since he left at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Francis Coquelin, Gael Clichy, Oleg Luzhny and Ian Selley are the only other Arsenal players to have worn that number, with Clichy and Luzhny having both been long-term occupants of the 22 shirt.