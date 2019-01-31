Emile Smith Rowe undergoing medical at RB Leipzig

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is undergoing a medical at RB Leipzig ahead of a loan move to the Bundesliga club.

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Rangnick confirmed that Smith Rowe is close to joining his squad at his press conference this morning.

Asked about the England youth international, he said: “Yes, I can confirm that the player is in Leipzig. And that we’ll carry out the medical today.

“Then we’ll have to see that we have everything available to be able to complete the transfer today. If that is the case today, we do not have that much time left – everything must be done by 6pm then the player can come to us.

“At the moment this is not the case and I cannot confirm this transfer yet. If everything will work out, then I can still say something about it tomorrow.”

The 18-year-old is set to spend the rest of the season in Germany after flying in to complete the switch yesterday.

Leipzig, who are currently fourth in the league table, are reportedly keen to have an option to buy Smith Rowe included in the deal. That could yet be a sticking point.

Smith Rowe made his senior debut for the Gunners last September and has clocked up six first-team appearances.

Team-mate Reiss Nelson has impressed on loan in Germany at Hoffenheim this season, while Everton’s Ademola Lookman enjoyed a successful loan spell at Leipzig last term.

Former Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho has become a senior England international since joining Borussia Dortmund.