Everton’s on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma wants to race Paul Pogba

Everton defender Kurt Zouma wants a race against Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The on-loan Chelsea centre-back is unimpressed with his pace statistics on FIFA 19, which suggest he is slower than his France national team colleague Pogba.

Zouma insists he is “110 per cent” the quicker of the two and is keen to have a race to prove it.

The 24-year-old said he is confident that he is quicker than the United man and, upon learning that the FIFA game sees it differently, wants to take on his compatriot in a sprint.