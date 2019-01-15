Former Man Utd man nutmegs his son and makes him cry

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has been enjoying a kickabout with his son.

It’s just as well that the Japan international was enjoying it because little Kagawa certainly wasn’t.

Kagawa senior nutmegged his son and used his considerable toolbox of tricks to keep the ball away from him until the youngster burst into tears.

Any regret the Borussia Dortmund man felt had clearly alleviated by the time he shared footage of the incident with his Twitter followers.