Georginio Wijnaldum gives his thoughts on Liverpool’s defeat at Man City

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has taken to social media to react to last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Reds lost their unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, either side of Roberto Firmino’s equaliser, secured all three points for the champions.

Netherlands international Wijnaldum felt he and his team-mates were unlucky in what he described as a tough game. He also called for the team to immediately get their season back on track.