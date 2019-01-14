GIF: Juan Mata’s reaction to David De Gea’s display vs Spurs
This was Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata’s reaction to team-mate David De Gea’s stunning display against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.
Mata, an unused substitute at Wembley, came onto the pitch after the final whistle to congratulate his friend and compatriot. The former Chelsea man put his hands on his head and dropped his jaw in apparent disbelief at he series of saves De Gea had produced.
He then snuggled into the keeper’s chest for a celebratory hug.
Find someone who looks at you the way Juan Mata looks at David De Gea… 😍
