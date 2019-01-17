Giuseppe Rossi thanks Solskjaer for beautiful gesture

Former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi says caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to let him train with the squad is a beautiful gesture.

The Italy international has been training with United to rebuild his fitness as he tries to find a new team.

Rossi, aged 31, has been without a club since leaving Genoa at the end of last season.

He has been back on his old stomping ground at Carrington this week and is clearly thankful for that.

In an interview with United’s in-house media team, he said: “I mean the gesture from the team, from Ole and from everybody else, having me back is just something beautiful. It’s something I don’t take for granted and something that I really appreciate.”