Giuseppe Rossi training with Man Utd

Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is training at Manchester United, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The 31-year-old started his professional career at United, playing for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2007, and has returned to Carrington to rebuild his fitness.

Solskjaer said “We’re not going to sign Giuseppe I think, no, but he’s trained well with us.

“He looks sharp, he’s looking for a club so Giuseppe is probably going to stay with us for another week, unless someone takes him.

“He scored a fantastic goal [on Saturday] in training. The gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] turned around and said ‘what about that son?’

“It’s a bit of us helping him to get fit before his next move, so if there are any takers you should be quick!”

Rossi was most recently on the books of Italian side Genoa, but left at the end of the 2017/18 season. He failed a doping test at the end of the Serie A season, testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

He had been facing a one-year ban, but subsequently escaped with a reprimand after Rossi the positive test was because of an involuntary food contamination. Dorzolamide, the drug found in his sample, is not banned when used as eye drops.

But Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops, maintaining that he had accidentally ingested the substance.

The US-born striker had loan spells at Newcastle United and Parma, before leaving United permanently to join Villarreal in 2007. He was prolific in his early career in Spain and won 30 caps for Italy, scoring seven goals, but since 2011 he has been dogged by knee injuries.