Gonzalo Higuain takes Alvaro Morata’s number 9 shirt at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata’s Chelsea exit looks assured after his number 9 squad number was given to new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain.

Spain international Morata is due to undergo a medical at Atletico Madrid today and is expected to join them on loan until the end of the season.

If things don’t go to plan, it could all get a bit awkward since Higuain has already adopted Morata’s number 9 shirt. That would suggest there is no way back for the former Real Madrid and Juventus man at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, who was ahead of Morata in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and is currently on Juventus’ books, has had his squad number confirmed before Morata’s departure has been formalised.

Morata, aged 26, joined the Blues from Madrid for a fee of around £60m in July 2017. He has scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the club, including 16 goals in 47 Premier League games.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri revealed that Morata had asked to leave before Christmas.