Gonzalo Higuain will sign for Chelsea in next few hours, confirms Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will join the club within the next few hours.

The Juventus striker has terminated a loan spell at AC Milan in order to reunite with his former Napoli boss Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain flew from Italy to Farnborough airport on a private jet this morning and has now arrived at the Blues’ Cobham training base.

Speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Sarri confirmed that the deal is imminent and said it would be finalised “in next few hours”.

He added: “We believe he will sign the contract today. I hope that he will start scoring for us. I know he has had some difficulties at the moment, but we hope he can get back to his best form.”

Sarri also said the Argentina international is one of the best strikers he has worked with in his career.

But he confirmed that the deal is not yet completed and that the midday deadline for Higuain to be registered in time for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur had passed without the 31-year-old having signed.