Harry Kane on the news that he will be out until March

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has posted on Twitter in the wake of an announcement that he will be ruled out until early March.

This evening Spurs confirmed that the England international had sustained ankle ligament damage in the closing stages of last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United.

Kane appeared to be in philosophical mood about the injury, but vowed to work as hard as possible to return to action as quickly as possible.

He said: “Injuries are part of the game but no-one will be working harder to get back fit. Thanks for the messages.”