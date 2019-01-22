Hector Bellerin has ruptured his ACL – confirmed

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has ruptured the anterior crucial ligament of his left knee, the club has confirmed.

The Spain international was stretchered off during last weekend’s Premier League victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Scans on Bellerin’s knee have confirmed that the injury is as serious as it looked at the time.

His season is now definitely over, and he will probably face an uphill battle to feature again this calendar year.

The 23-year-old is likely to be out for nine months with the injury, but ACL injuries can have complicated recovery periods.

Bellerin picked up the injury in the 72nd minute of the 2-0 win over the Blues last Saturday teatime.

He was making his first start for five weeks, having previously been sidelined with a calf injury he sustained against Southampton in December.

The full-back has made 181 appearances for the Gunners, who he joined from Barcelona in 2011.