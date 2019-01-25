Heung-min Son heading back to Spurs

There’s good news for injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur: forward Heung-min Son is on his way home.

Son and his South Korea team-mates were knocked out of the Asian Cup by Qatar in their quarter-final tie.

The Spurs man captained his side as Abdulaziz Hatem’s 79th-minute strike condemned them to an early exit.

The 1-0 defeat was a big upset, with South Korea considered one of the favourites to win the tournament.

A run to the final of the competition would have kept Son away from Spurs duty until early-February.

As it happens, he will be back in north London very soon and might be available for selection for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Watford.

His early return will be welcomed by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club’s supporters.

Injuries to Harry Kane (ankle) and Dele Alli (hamstring), who are both sidelined until March, have restricted Pochettino’s attacking option since Son travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the Asian Cup.