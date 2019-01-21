Injured Arsenal star promises comeback ‘very soon’

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has promised he will return from his injury layoff “very soon”.

Responding to a birthday greeting from the club’s official account, the former Manchester United man indicated he is closing in on a comeback.

He promised he would return full of strength and energy.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, who turned 30 today, has been out with a metatarsal fracture since before Christmas.

He sustained the injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on December 20. Shortly after that, it was reported that he would be out of action until February.