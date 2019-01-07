Juan Mata discusses Man Utd’s upturn in form

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has been addressing the club’s improved form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have won five from five since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho. Their most recent victory was the FA Cup third round win over Reading on Saturday, with Mata on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.

While he acknowledged that the Reading game was not the best performance he and his team-mates have delivered in recent weeks, Mata says the recent run of form has generated the confidence that can take United to victory even if they are not firing on all cylinders.

Immediately after the game against the Royals, United set off for a mid-season break in Dubai. It was from the United Arab Emirates that Mata found the time to reflect on the upturn in fortunes in recent weeks and to look ahead to Sunday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

He wrote in his weekly blog column: “What helps our confidence most is to win. The victories, as is always the case, came at a great time for the team. We are enjoying a great period of form and we are going to fight to extend it as far as we can, enjoying the journey as much as possible.

“The game against Reading, honestly, wasn’t the best we’ve played of late, but with the confidence that we have and the unconditional support at Old Trafford we were able to get through to the next round of the FA Cup.

“The next challenge on the horizon is tough, paying Spurs a visit in London. This will take place on Sunday and it is a great chance to show everything that we have been talking about.”