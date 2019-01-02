Kevin De Bruyne returns to training ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has trained today ahead of tomorrow’s crunch match with table-topping Liverpool.

He now faces a late fitness test to determine whether he will be fit enough to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The Belgium international recently returned to action after being sidelined with a knee ligament injury for much of the season.

But a muscle problem forced him to miss Sunday’s 1-3 win at Southampton on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed that De Bruyne had been working with him on the training ground today.

He offered some comforting news on the 27-year-old’s condition, but acknowledged it would only be after a final check tomorrow morning that he will now whether he can call upon him for Thursday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola told reporters: “He trained today. Tomorrow we need to check in the morning, but he’s much better.”

Defeat tomorrow evening would see champions City fall 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.