Kyle Walker trolls Liverpool after Leicester game

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has trolled title rivals Liverpool after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City last night.

Walker tweeted, and hastily deleted, an image of his England team-mate Harry Maguire, who scored the Foxes’ equaliser at Anfield.

He captioned the image of Maguire chatting to friends and family during last summer’s World Cup: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points ahead…”

Maguire’s goal means the Reds are instead five points ahead of champions City.

A surprise defeat at Newcastle United earlier this week put a dent in City’s title defence. A Liverpool win yesterday would have put them seven points clear of Walker and his team-mates.

But it appears someone has questioned the wisdom of Walker winding up Liverpool at this stage.