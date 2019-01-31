Kyle Walker trolls Liverpool after Leicester game
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has trolled title rivals Liverpool after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City last night.
Walker tweeted, and hastily deleted, an image of his England team-mate Harry Maguire, who scored the Foxes’ equaliser at Anfield.
He captioned the image of Maguire chatting to friends and family during last summer’s World Cup: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points ahead…”
Maguire’s goal means the Reds are instead five points ahead of champions City.
A surprise defeat at Newcastle United earlier this week put a dent in City’s title defence. A Liverpool win yesterday would have put them seven points clear of Walker and his team-mates.
But it appears someone has questioned the wisdom of Walker winding up Liverpool at this stage.