Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa takes blame for Derby #spygate scandal

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has accepted responsibility for the spying scandal in which a member of his staff was spoken to be police outside Derby County’s training ground.

Bielsa’s side are playing the Rams in a Championship clash this evening. Ahead of kick-off, the Argentine admitted that he had sent a spy to watch Frank Lampard’s players training.

He said: “It’s true there was someone from Leeds United. The responsibility for this lies with me. I’m responsible.”

Bielsa added: “Yesterday I talked to Frank Lampard and he told me I didn’t respect the fair play rules.

“I have a different point of view but the important thing is what Frank Lampard and Derby County think. I didn’t ask permission from Leeds United to do it so it’s my responsibility.

“Without trying to find a justification, I’ve been using this kind of practice since the qualifications for the World Cup with Argentina.”

Derby staff called police after a man was spotted acting suspiciously near the perimeter fence of their training ground.

Derbyshire Police attended and spoke to the man, but no arrests were made.

A statement issued by the force read: “Officers conducted routine checks which were all above board. Despite media reports, no damage to the fence was found, and the man was stopped outside the grounds.”

