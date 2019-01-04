Liverpool fans question goal line technology after Man City defeat

Liverpool supporters have been calling the effectiveness of goal line technology into question after last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Reds lost their unbeaten record with a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

It could have been a different result if Jurgen Klopp’s side had taken the lead during a goalmouth scramble in the first-half.

After Sadio Mane had hit the post, City defender John Stones’ attempted clearance struck his goalkeeper Ederson and rebounded towards his goal.

Stones managed to react to hook the ball away, with goal line technology showing his cleared the ball when it was just 1.12cm away from being completely over the line and declared as a goal.

That was not enough for some Liverpool fans, who were not buying it. The match officials and the technology were dismissed by supporters who were convinced that the ball had crossed the line and that a goal should have been awarded.

To me it’s goal . City turned off goal line technology — IG: @realEAMorris (@realEAMorris) January 3, 2019

THATS A GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL. I THOUGHT GOAL LINE TECHNOLOGY WAS USEFUL .#CityLiverpool — Youssef Sheta (@YoussefSheta13) January 3, 2019

#MCFCvLFC The smallest of margins, didn’t this really cross the line?? Goal line technology might have failed, who knows!! pic.twitter.com/Wn8u2sO10s — Mousa (@MousaKato) January 3, 2019

I think this is over the line. I think the goal line technology got it wrong. Took ages to show us and it's an animated image so could easily be changed in my opinion pic.twitter.com/0hNASO0mWM — LFC Latest News and Pics (@LFC_News_Pics) January 4, 2019

Absolutely fucking disgusting from the goal-line technology. Liverpool deserve that goal mate and we deserve the title. We fucking deserve that goal and I hope all the dirty Mancs die tonight. #YNWA — Elliot (@elliotjamesT94) January 3, 2019

It’s no secret that the goal line technology is controlled by the home team and adjustments are made to the home team’s goal camera by altering the laser by a few centimetres. The rerun of the animated camera then shows it hasn’t crossed line and no alert for the referee. — Joe (@RIVERSIDEBOY79) January 3, 2019

I know there is goal line technology, but that looked over #MCILIV — Proudy (@RProud89) January 3, 2019