Liverpool fans question goal line technology after Man City defeat

Liverpool supporters have been calling the effectiveness of goal line technology into question after last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Reds lost their unbeaten record with a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

It could have been a different result if Jurgen Klopp’s side had taken the lead during a goalmouth scramble in the first-half.

After Sadio Mane had hit the post, City defender John Stones’ attempted clearance struck his goalkeeper Ederson and rebounded towards his goal.

Stones managed to react to hook the ball away, with goal line technology showing his cleared the ball when it was just 1.12cm away from being completely over the line and declared as a goal.

That was not enough for some Liverpool fans, who were not buying it. The match officials and the technology were dismissed by supporters who were convinced that the ball had crossed the line and that a goal should have been awarded.