Liverpool man says it’s a ‘big day’ as Reds seek to capitalise on Man City defeat

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho says it is a “big day” as he and his team-mates prepare to return to action against Leicester City later today.

The Reds have not played for a week-and-a-half since the win over Crystal Palace, but host the Foxes at Anfield this evening.

With title rivals Manchester City having lost to Newcastle United last night, Liverpool have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Fabinho wrote: “We’re back. Big day for us!”

It might be a particularly big day for the Brazilian, who could be pressed into action at right-back.

Liverpool are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, and the suspended James Milner.