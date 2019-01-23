Liverpool players has a laugh at Bournemouth’s new signing

Bournemouth completed the signing of centre-back Chris Mepham from Championship side Brentford for a reported £12m yesterday.

After the deal was done, the 21-year-old introduced himself to fans of his new club with a short video.

That video caused much amusement to Derby County’s on-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson, who plays alongside Mepham for Wales.

Wilson was also keen to get the thoughts of fellow Wales international and Mepham’s new clubmate David Brooks with the Cherries.