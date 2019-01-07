Liverpool players look ahead to Wolves clash

Liverpool’s players have been looking ahead to this evening’s FA Cup third round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is just over two weeks since the Reds recorded a 0-2 win at Molineux in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp and his players are back in the Black Country this evening seeking a place in the fourth round draw.

Vice-captain James Milner was among those who had the recent encounter on his mind. The veteran midfielder said the league game had been “tough”, and his expecting something similar tonight.

Here’s what he and his team-mates have to say about the game.

