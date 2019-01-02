Liverpool star’s rallying cry ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to social media to post a rallying cry ahead of tomorrow’s crunch match against his former club Manchester City.

Milner and his top-of-the-table team-mates can move 10 points clear of champions City by winning at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening.

While the Reds’ vice-captain knows that will not be an easy task, he has urged his colleagues to go to Manchester without any fear.

He wrote: “op team, tough ground… but no fear 💪🏻🔴 #weareliverpool.”

Milner will be available to help out having returned to training after two games out with a hamstring problem.